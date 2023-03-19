Mariupol's exiled city council blasts visit by Putin

Mariupol's exiled city council blasts visit by 'international criminal' Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the city on Sunday

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 19 2023, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 17:17 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to local residents at their new flat during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The exiled city council of Ukraine's Mariupol on Sunday blasted the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the embattled port city that fell under Moscow's control last year after a long siege.

"The international criminal Putin visited occupied Mariupol. He watched the 'rebuilding of the city'... at night. Probably in order not to see the city, killed by his 'liberation', in the light of day," the city council said on its Telegram account.

