Mariupol's exiled city council blasts visit by 'international criminal' Putin

The exiled city council of Ukraine's Mariupol on Sunday blasted the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the embattled port city that fell under Moscow's control last year after a long siege.

"The international criminal Putin visited occupied Mariupol. He watched the 'rebuilding of the city'... at night. Probably in order not to see the city, killed by his 'liberation', in the light of day," the city council said on its Telegram account.

