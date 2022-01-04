Mauritanian President Ghazouani tests Covid positive

Mauritanian President Ghazouani tests Covid positive

Reuters
Reuters, Kinshasa,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 22:48 ist
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. Credit: AFP File Photo

Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has tested positive for Covid-19 and is displaying mild symptoms, state media said on Tuesday.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

