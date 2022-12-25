Maxi Jazz of 'Faithless' passes away in London

Maxi Jazz of 'Faithless' passes away at his home in London

British singer-songwriter Maxi Jazz, the member of the English band 'Faithless', has died at the age of 65

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 25 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 15:11 ist
In this file photo taken on August 26, 2007 English singer Maxell Fraser aka Maxi Jazz of the British band Faithless performs during the Rock en Seine music festival, in Saint-Cloud, near Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

British singer-songwriter Maxi Jazz, the member of the English band 'Faithless', has died at the age of 65.

A statement shared on the Insomnia singer's Instagram said: "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night."

"He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him."

"He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius."

As per The Mirror, sister Bliss and many more stars also paid tribute to the dance music icon on Twitter this evening.

Sharing a picture of the God Is a DJ hitmaker with her followers, she wrote: "Maxi Jazz 1957-2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y'hear."

 

Fans quickly replied to the tweet to pass on their condolences and pay tribute to Maxi. "Sad news. He was a massive part of some timeless tracks," one wrote on Twitter as the news broke.

"Really sorry to hear this news Blissy, he was a lovely man - and really thoughtful &amp; philosophical in rhymes and in deeds," another added.

Maxi's band Faithless also paid tribute to their late bandmate this evening, tweeting: "He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible."

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Britain
Music
World news

What's Brewing

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

The cycle of alcohol addiction

The cycle of alcohol addiction

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 