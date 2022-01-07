McDonald's runs out of hash browns in some Taiwan stores

McDonald's runs out of hash browns in some Taiwan shops

AFP
AFP, Taipei,
  • Jan 07 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 15:12 ist
McDonald's Taiwan said it aims to resume selling hash browns in the second half of this month after restocking, and added that sales of French fries are "normal". Credit: Reuters Photo

McDonald's Taiwan said Friday some of its stores were running out of hash browns imported from the United States and would have to suspend sales due to "unstable global shipping supply".

The company put up signs in some storefronts announcing the suspensions while the item is listed as "temporarily unavailable" on its menus.

"There is a shortage of hash browns in McDonald's restaurants and sales will be temporarily suspended after they are sold out," a statement posted on the company's website said.

"We thank customers for their support and we are sorry for the inconvenience," it added.

McDonald's Taiwan said it aims to resume selling hash browns in the second half of this month after restocking, and added that sales of French fries are "normal".

Supply chain shortages have rippled across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic affecting everything from building materials, wood and food to books, microchips and electronics.

Last month, McDonald's in Japan said it would have to ration French fries as the pandemic combined with floods in Canada had squeezed potato imports.

Only small-sized fries were sold for a week in the country to avoid shortages due to delays in potato supply, it said, adding that "stable procurement of resource materials" was difficult.

