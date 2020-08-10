McDonald's sues Ex-CEO for lying about relationships

McDonald's sues former CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about sexual relationships

Steve Easterbrook, former CEO of McDonald's Corp. Credit: Reuters

Fast-food giant McDonald's announced on Monday it is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about allegedly inappropriate sexual relationships with employees.

Easterbrook was dismissed in November 2019 over his "poor judgment" in engaging in a relationship with a member of staff.

McDonald's said it had subsequently learned that Easterbrook lied "and destroyed information regarding inappropriate personal behaviour" and relationships with three other employees, as well as providing stock worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to one of the employees.

The chain is seeking to recover compensation paid to the executive, according to a securities filing.

