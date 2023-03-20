Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

The billionaire announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former police chaplain

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • Mar 20 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 22:06 ist
Rupert Murdoch. Credit: AFP Photo

Media baron Rupert Murdoch on Monday announced that he is ready to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92.

The billionaire announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former police chaplain.

They met in September at an event at his vineyard in California.

Murdoch told the New York Post, one of his own publications: "I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy."

Also Read | Murdoch says Fox hosts 'endorsed' false claim that 2020 election was stolen from Trump

He split with fourth wife Jerry Hall last year.

The wedding will take place in late summer.

Murdoch was previously married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, and Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendi Deng.

Murdoch said that he proposed to Smith on St Patrick's Day.

Smith's late husband was Chester Smith, a country singer and radio and TV executive.

"For us both it's a gift from God. We met last September," she told the newspaper.

"I'm a widow of 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman... So I speak Rupert's language. We share the same beliefs," she said.

Murdoch, who has six children from his first three marriages, added: "We're both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together."

Murdoch's business empire includes the Fox News in the US and the tabloid The Sun in the UK.

Rupert Murdoch
World news
United States

