Medvedev into Australian Open quarterfinals

AP
AP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 24 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 14:46 ist
No.2-ranked Daniil Medvedev. Credit: AFP Photo

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy.

The No.2-ranked Medvedev is trying to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major singles title in the next Grand Slam event.

He's now potentially three wins from winning back-to-back major titles.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic plans 2023 Australian Open return

Medvedev was a runner-up in Australia last year but avenged that with a win over Novak Djokovic in the US Open final.

Djokovic isn't defending his Australian Open title after being deported on the eve of the year's first major for failing to meet the country's strict Covid-19 vaccination rules.

Medvedev had to struggle against the No. 70-ranked Cressy in a match lasting 3 1/2 hours. Cressy saved eight break-point chances in the fourth set before Medvedev got the decisive break in the 11th game, then served out at love to finish it off.

Medvedev will next play ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Medvedev beat the Canadian in the semifinals at last year's US Open. 

