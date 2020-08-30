Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

A sheep sold for a record 350,000 guineas -- or around $490,000 in American money -- at an auction in Scotland, sponsored Scottish National Texel Sale.

The sheep - Double Diamond - from their Sportsmans flock, one of 19 to make 10,000 guineas or more

A bidding war drove up the price until an agreement was reached for the sheep to be shared between three farms, according to a news release from the Texel Sheep Society

"It's just like every other business -- horse racing or the cattle business," Jeff Aiken, one of the winning bidders, told The Guardian. "Every once in a while something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up. Everyone wanted a piece of it."

Texel sheep originated in Holland and are touted to be the local butcher's favorite, according to the Texel Sheep Society. It is also said be traditional for livestock to be sold in guineas at auction in the United Kingdom, the Society said.

The previous record for one sheep was 230,000 pounds -- over $307,000 in US money -- for a sheep named Deveronvale Perfection in 2009, according to the CNN.