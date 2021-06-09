Mehul Choksi's 'friend' Barbara denies any role in abduction

Barbara Jabarica, the 'friend' that Mehul Choksi said was responsible for his abduction in Dominica, told news agency ANI that no Indian besides the fugitive diamantaire was in contact with her and that there was no 'sign of abduction.'

#WATCH | I made this clear in a few interviews that I wasn't his (Mehul Choksi_ girlfriend & he's not my sugar daddy or anything like that. I've my own income & business. I don't need his cash, support, hotel booking, fake jewellery, or anything like that: Barbara Jabarica to ANI pic.twitter.com/LspZTGGR7T — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

She told the news agency that Jolly Harbour area, from where he was reportedly kidnapped, was the safest area and that it was "impossible" to kidnap anyone from there.

Jabarica said that she knew Choski as 'Raj' and had met him in August last year. She claimed that while she initially did not speak much to Choksi, they engaged in weekly conversations regarding business opportunities in April and May this year.

On whether Choksi mentioned any plans of 'escaping' Antigua, Jabarica said that he did not mention any such plan, but suggested that he wanted to take her to Cuba. Cuba, she said, was the final destination, not Dominica.

She also said that she didn't think anyone in Antigua knew Choksi's real name or background. She added that very few would be able to recognise Choksi now due to his weight loss. He looks very different from when I first met him, she told the publication.

Jabarica also clarified that she was not his 'girlfriend' as suggested previously by the Antigua PM and Choksi was not her 'sugar daddy.' She had her own income and business and did not need Choksi's money, she told ANI.