Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough', reveals spokeswoman

President Donald Trump's wife Melania is cancelling a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally Tuesday due to a "lingering cough" following her infection with the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

"Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from Covid-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be travelling today," Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The first lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.