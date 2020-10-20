Melania cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough'

Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to 'cough', reveals spokeswoman

The first lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 20 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 23:32 ist
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Credit: AFP

President Donald Trump's wife Melania is cancelling a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally Tuesday due to a "lingering cough" following her infection with the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

"Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from Covid-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be travelling today," Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The first lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Melania Trump
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 