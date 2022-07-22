Melania Trump: ‘I was unaware’ of January 6 violence

She claimed to be unaware of the details of the attack until later on Jan. 6, 2021, contradicting an account from her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Jul 22 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 18:29 ist

Hours before the Jan. 6 committee hearing held a hearing focused on the actions of former President Donald Trump and his closest associates that day, former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News she had no knowledge of the assault on the Capitol as it unfolded.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as first lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the US Capitol Building,” Melania Trump said in the interview posted on Fox News’ digital platforms.

Trump went on to say that she spent the day completing her official obligations “to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms.” This included, she said, overseeing a team of photographers and archivists who were gathering archival images of the renovations she and Donald Trump had done at the White House during his term.

She claimed to be unaware of the details of the attack until later on Jan. 6, 2021, contradicting an account from her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, who recently released a text message exchange that appeared to show Trump declining to issue a statement condemning the violence.

According to Grisham’s account, she asked Trump, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?”

Trump purportedly offered a curt reply: “No.”

In the Fox interview, Trump said if she had been fully informed of the details, “Naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building.”

She also took a swipe at Grisham: “And while Ms. Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident.”

World news
US news
United States
Melania Trump

