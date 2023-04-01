Memphis shooting leaves 2 police officers, suspect wounded

Memphis shooting leaves 2 police officers wounded

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a convenience store

AP
AP,
  • Apr 01 2023, 05:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 05:41 ist
Two Memphis police officers and a suspect were wounded in a shooting during a foot chase in the city, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a convenience store shortly before 7.30 pm on Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The two officers and the suspect, who was outside the business before the chase began, were hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood, authorities said.

The bureau on Friday identified the suspect as Charles Williams II, 47, and said he has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Williams will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital, the bureau said. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer to comment on the charges on Friday. (

