Mexican 'devil worshipper' eats wife's brain in tacos, uses her skull as ashtray: Report

A gruesome incident has come to light in Mexico where an individual, identified as Alvaro, has been held for allegedly eating his wife's brain in tacos after he killed her.

The Mirror reported that the 32-year-old 'devil worshipper', dubbed the 'Cannibal of Puebla', was arrested from his home on July 2.

Alvaro, a builder, allegedly killed his wife on June 29, while under the influence of a prohibited substance. The Puebla resident allegedly told the police that Santa Muerte (Our Lady of Holy Death) and the devil had told him to commit the crime.

Alvaro married Maria Montserrat, 38, less than a year ago. The victim had five daughters.

He allegedly dismembered the victim's body and placed the remains in plastic bags. He reportedly claimed to have eaten part of her brain in tacos and used her skull as an ashtray.

Two days after the alleged crime, Alvaro reportedly called one of Maria's daughters to own up to the crime.

The victim's mother told local media, "He told one of her daughters to come and collect her mum because 'I already killed her and put her in bags'," adding that he had gone to work on the corpse with a "machete, chisel, and hammer".

He reportedly threw parts of the body into a ravine behind the home, keeping the rest on the property.

The victim's mother confirmed that he used drugs.

"Drugs, he used them, and he snorted cocaine and everything. Well, I think he had mental problems because to do something like that," she said.

She also accused Alvaro of harassing the victim's daughters physically and sexually.

"He would spy on them while they showered," the victim's mother reportedly said.

The police, during their investigation, happened upon a black magic altar at their home too.

While the Puebla Prosecutor's Office is probing the matter, the victim's mother has lamented the inability to give her a proper funeral since the body parts have not all been recovered and the remains need to be DNA-tested as well.