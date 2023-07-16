Mexican journalist, survivor of 2 assassination attempts, shot

Mexican journalist Nelson Matus was killed Saturday in the coastal resort city of Acapulco in the southwestern state of Guerrero, local media reported.

The director of local news site Lo Real de Guerrero, Matus was shot in his car in the parking lot of a store, Mexican newspaper El Universal reported.

The attack took place after 3:00 pm in the neighborhood of Emiliano Zapata in the north of Acapulco, Mexican newspaper Reforma reported.

Reforma added that Matus had survived two assassination attempts in 2017 and 2019, citing local media.

Matus' death comes one week after the body of Luis Martin Sanchez, a journalist for Mexican newspaper La Jornada, was found after going missing in the state of Nayarit.

The Guerrero state attorney general's office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

In Mexico, investigating corruption, crime and drug cartels often comes at a high risk. The country was the deadliest in the world last year for journalists, according to media watchdog Reporters without Borders.