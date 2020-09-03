Mexico records 4,921 new coronavirus cases, 575 more deaths

4,921 new Covid-19 cases, 575 more deaths in Mexico

A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease, amid the spread of the disease at the Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,921 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 575 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 6,10,957 cases and 65,816 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mexico

