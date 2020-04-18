Mexico registers 578 new cases of coronavirus, 60 new deaths

Mexico registers 578 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Mexico City,
  • Apr 18 2020, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 08:52 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Mexican health officials reported on Friday 578 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 60 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 6,875 cases and 546 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell has said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.

