Mexico seizes 1.6 tonnes of cocaine in capital

Mexico City authorities said they seized 1.6 tonnes of cocaine Tuesday believed to be from Colombia, describing it as the largest such discovery in the capital.
Police found the drugs in hidden compartments in two trailers on a highway on the edge of the city, the capital's security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said.
It was "the largest seizure of cocaine in Mexico City by far," he told reporters.
According to initial investigations, the shipment arrived by sea from Colombia to Mexico's Pacific port of Puerto Escondido.
Some of the cocaine was believed to be destined for distribution in the capital and some of it in the United States, Garcia Harfuch said.
Four suspected gang members from northwestern Mexico were arrested, he added.
It is the second major operation targeting drug cartels in Mexico City in July.
Two weeks ago, police arrested 14 suspects and seized weapons and drugs in the south of the capital.
Most those detained are being held on suspicion of belonging to the infamous Sinaloa cartel.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species
Study finds head impact-brain injury link
'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump
'One-rupee-doctor' Sushovan Bandyopadhyay dead at 84
Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave
Christie's previews September sale of Indian art
Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak