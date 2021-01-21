Mexico welcomes Biden halt to border wall construction

Mexico welcomes Biden halt to border wall construction

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard took to Twitter hail his decisions regarding Mexico

AFP
AFP, Mexico,
  • Jan 21 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 09:50 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Mexico on Wednesday hailed US President Joe Biden's order to halt construction of Donald Trump's wall along the US-Mexican border, as well as his other immigration-linked reforms.

"Mexico welcomes the end of the construction of the wall, the immigration initiative in favour of DACA and a path to dual citizenship," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to regularize the immigration status of young people who arrived illegally as children, which Trump tried to shut down.

Joe Biden
US
Donald Trump
Mexico

