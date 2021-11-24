Migrant boat accident in English Channel leaves 24 dead

Migrant boat accident in English Channel leaves 24 dead

Twenty-six people have been rescued

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Nov 24 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 23:05 ist
Migrants are brought ashore by a RNLI Lifeboat, after having crossed the channel, in Dungeness. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twenty-four bodies have been found and twenty-six people have been rescued after a boat with migrants who tried to reach Britain sunk in the English channel, a local official told France 3 television on Wednesday.

"24 dead bodies have been taken out of the water as well as 26 people who were still alive," France 3 quoted Franck Dhersin, the mayor of the local municipality of Teteghem, as saying.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Migrants
Boat
English Channel
Accident
World news

What's Brewing

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 