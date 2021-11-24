Migrant boat accident in English Channel leaves 24 dead

Twenty-four bodies have been found and twenty-six people have been rescued after a boat with migrants who tried to reach Britain sunk in the English channel, a local official told France 3 television on Wednesday.
"24 dead bodies have been taken out of the water as well as 26 people who were still alive," France 3 quoted Franck Dhersin, the mayor of the local municipality of Teteghem, as saying.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China
Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history
Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines
'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?
Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur
How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt
DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs
Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains