Former US Vice President Mike Pence visits Ukraine

Mike Pence, former US Vice President and presidential hopeful, visits Ukraine

Pence currently trails Trump by over 30 points in most polls among Republican primary voters.

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 29 2023, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 22:19 ist
US presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to meet with the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NBC News reported.

Visiting Ukraine "just steels my resolve to do my part, to continue to call for strong American support for our Ukrainian friends and allies," Pence told NBC News in an interview from Kyiv. He is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet with Zelenskyy during the campaign.

Also Read | EU should not 'lower the bar' to take in Ukraine, says Denmark

Pence has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and full-throated supporter of Ukraine, as he takes on his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump, for the Republican nomination.

Trump has declined to say he wants Ukraine to win the war, instead saying he wants a negotiated solution between Russia and Ukraine.

Pence currently trails Trump by over 30 points in most polls among Republican primary voters who will chose next year's candidate to take on Democratic President Joe Biden.

Mike Pence
US news
United States
World news
Ukraine
US Presidential Elections
Republican party
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

