Militants linked to Islamic State kill at least 41 in attack on Ugandan school

Militants kill at least 41 in attack on Ugandan school

Reuters
Reuters, Kampala,
  • Jun 17 2023, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on Saturday.

Privately-owned NTV Uganda television said on Twitter that the toll stood at 41, while state-run New Vision newspaper said it was 42.

Also Read: Tourist dead after attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

Police, who said militants linked to Islamic State were behind the attack, had earlier put the toll at 25.

 

 

World news
militants
Uganda
Africa

