Militants linked to Islamic State kill at least 41 in attack on Ugandan school

The death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on Saturday.
Privately-owned NTV Uganda television said on Twitter that the toll stood at 41, while state-run New Vision newspaper said it was 42.
Police, who said militants linked to Islamic State were behind the attack, had earlier put the toll at 25.
