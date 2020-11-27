Military adviser to Khamenei vows to strike killers of nuclear scientist

An Iranian military commander said on Friday that Iran would strike back against the killers of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
"We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action," tweeted Hossein Dehghan, also a military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
إِنَا لِلّهِ وَإِنَا إِلَيْه رَاجِعُون
صهیونیستها در واپسین روزهای عمر سیاسی متحد قماربازشان در پی تشدید و افزایش فشار بر ایران برای ایجاد یک جنگ تمامعیار هستند.
شب دراز است و قلندر بیدار! همچون صاعقه بر سر قاتلان این شهید مظلوم فرود خواهیم آمد و از کرده خود پشیمانشان میکنیم!
— Hossein Dehghan (@DehghanMedia) November 27, 2020