Khamenei aide vows to strike killer of nuclear 'guru'

Military adviser to Khamenei vows to strike killers of nuclear scientist

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 22:06 ist
Military adivser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AP Photo

An Iranian military commander said on Friday that Iran would strike back against the killers of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"We will strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr and will make them regret their action," tweeted Hossein Dehghan, also a military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran
Nuclear Weapons
Israel
United States

