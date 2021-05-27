Military free ousted Mali Prez and PM from detention

Military free ousted Mali President and Prime Minister from detention

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 27 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 14:54 ist
Mali's ousted Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Preisdent Bah Ndaw. Credit: AFP File Photos

Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister were freed on Wednesday night after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aid to the vice president said.

Interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts.

Read | Mali president and PM resign after arrest by military junta

Vice President Assimi Goita announced their resignations on Wednesday.

Mali
Military coup

