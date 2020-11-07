Mink-related Covid-19 scare prompts UK to ban entry of Danish travellers

Britain bans entry to all travellers from Denmark

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 07 2020, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 16:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain said on Saturday it was immediately banning entry to visitors from Denmark in response to concern over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms.

Denmark has announced strict new lockdown rules and a nationwide mink cull after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in the animals. Britain initially responded by announcing on Thursday that all travellers arriving from the country would be required to self-isolate on arrival.

Also Read: WHO looking at biosecurity in other countries after Danish Covid-19 mink outbreak

Now, after receiving further information from Danish health officials, it has imposed a total ban on arrivals from Denmark, with the exception of hauliers and freight.

"Visitors arriving into the UK from Denmark will not be permitted entry into the UK," British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

"This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms."

Britain's transport department said all non-British nationals or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days would be denied entry.

It said the ban would be reviewed after a week.

United Kingdom
Denmark
travellers
Coronavirus
COVID-19

