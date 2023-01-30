Missile hits apartment building in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv: Governor

A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
A Reuters picture from the scene showed a fire ablaze in a residential building.
"An enemy rocket has struck an apartment building in the city centre, in Kyiv district," Synehubov said on Telegram. "First indications are a C-300 missile. Emergency services are on site. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified."
