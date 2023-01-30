Missile hits apartment building in Ukrainian city: Guv

Missile hits apartment building in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv: Governor

'An enemy rocket has struck an apartment building in the city centre, in Kyiv district,' Synehubov said on Telegram

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 30 2023, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 08:16 ist
A view shows a damaged regional hospital following a shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, January 29, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

A Reuters picture from the scene showed a fire ablaze in a residential building.

Also Read | We need faster supplies, new weapons to confront 'tough' situation: Zelenskyy

"An enemy rocket has struck an apartment building in the city centre, in Kyiv district," Synehubov said on Telegram. "First indications are a C-300 missile. Emergency services are on site. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

Why do sportsmen cheat ?

Why do sportsmen cheat ?

The man in the wheelchair

The man in the wheelchair

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

 