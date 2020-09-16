Gaza missiles aim to stop Gulf peace deals: Netanyahu

Missiles from Gaza aim to prevent Gulf peace deals, says PM Netanyahu

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Sep 16 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:30 ist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gaza militants who fired missiles across the border overnight aim to prevent Israel's peace deals with Gulf Arab states, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

"They want to prevent peace, they won't. We will hit everyone who tries to harm us, and we will extend a hand of peace to all who reach out to us to make peace," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Also Read: Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign historic Donald Trump-brokered accords

The premier's comments came after Israel bombed Gaza in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, which coincided with the White House signing of landmark normalisation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Gaza
Bahrain
UAE
Palestine
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States

What's Brewing

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 