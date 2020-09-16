Missiles from Gaza aim to prevent Gulf peace deals, says PM Netanyahu

Gaza militants who fired missiles across the border overnight aim to prevent Israel's peace deals with Gulf Arab states, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

"They want to prevent peace, they won't. We will hit everyone who tries to harm us, and we will extend a hand of peace to all who reach out to us to make peace," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The premier's comments came after Israel bombed Gaza in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, which coincided with the White House signing of landmark normalisation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.