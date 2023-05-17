Missing Indian-American found dead in Oklahoma under mysterious circumstances

Missing Indian-American found dead in Okhlahoma

Lahari Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota to work in the McKinney suburb

PTI
PTI, Houston,
  • May 17 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old Indian-American woman, who went missing from the US state of Texas earlier this month, was found dead nearly 322 kilometres away in neighbouring Oklahoma state, a day after she disappeared on her way to work.

Lahari Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota to work in the McKinney suburb.

The update was shared on social media by the WOW community group in Texas, which helped amplify the message of her disappearance. No further information was provided on the circumstances that led to the discovery of her body on May 13.

A resident of Mc Kinney in Collins County in Texas, Pathivada was last seen driving a black Toyota around El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard area in the Dallas suburb. Her family got worried after she did not return home after work on May 12. Police were reportedly alerted after family and friends tracked her phone in Oklahoma.

Pathivada worked at the Overland Park Regional Medical Centre, according to her Facebook page. She graduated from the University of Kansas and attended Blue Valley West High School.

The tragic demise of Pathivada has impacted her family, friends, and the local community.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, her case highlights the importance of safety measures in recreational activities and the need for extensive safety regulations in these areas.

