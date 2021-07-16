Missing Siberian plane found, survivors seen: Officials

Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Officials

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jul 16 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 18:31 ist
A plane makes a water drop to fight a forest fire in Yakutia. Credit: Reuters Photo

A plane carrying 17 people that went missing Friday in the Siberian region of Tomsk has been found and survivors have been spotted, Russian officials said.

"The site of the plane's hard landing was discovered. They see living people," Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Siberia
Plane Crash
Russia

What's Brewing

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 