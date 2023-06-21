Missing Titan submersible: Canadian plane 'detected underwater noises'

A Canadian surveillance aircraft looking for the missing Titan submersible in the North Atlantic “detected underwater noises in the search area,” the US Coast Guard said late Tuesday.
The Coast Guard said in a brief statement on Twitter that some of the remote-operated vehicles involved in the search had been relocated in an attempt to determine the origin of the sounds. Those searches had so far “yielded negative results” but were continuing, the statement said.
Also Read — Search for Titanic submarine expanding to deeper waters, says US Coast Guard
The Coast Guard, the Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian military did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.
