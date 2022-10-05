Moderate quake injures 580 people in northwest Iran

Moderate earthquake injures 580 people in northwest Iran

The quake's epicentre was close to the town of Khoy in the province of West Azerbaijan

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 05 2022, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

An earthquake with a magnitude of at least 5.4 struck northwestern Iran on Wednesday, and Iranian state media reported that some 580 people were injured.

"This earthquake has so far left about 580 injured and fortunately no one lost their life in this incident," Mohammad Hassan Nami, head of the state crisis management agency, was quoted as saying by the official news agency IRNA.

The quake's epicentre was close to the town of Khoy in the province of West Azerbaijan.

The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from Khoy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said, reporting its magnitude at 5.7.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region. Iranian media said it was a magnitude 5.4 earthquake.

Major geological faultlines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
natural disaster
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Iran
World news

What's Brewing

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

 