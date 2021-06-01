Moderna files for full US approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna files for full US approval of Covid-19 vaccine

The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE sought full approval for their vaccine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 01 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 18:50 ist
Moderna said it will continue to submit data to the US Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks. Credit: AFP Photo

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it has started an application for full US approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently only authorised for emergency use in the country.

The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE sought full approval for their Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

Full approval for the vaccines, which are at the forefront of global immunisation efforts, could be an important step in allaying vaccine hesitancy, a growing concern in the United States and other wealthy nations.

Read | Taking the second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine? All you need to know

Moderna said it will continue to submit data to the US Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a priority review.

Once the rolling submission is complete, the FDA will notify the company when it is formally accepted for review, Moderna added.

Under a rolling submission, a drug developer can submit completed sections of its marketing application for review by the FDA, rather than waiting until every section of the application is completed before the entire application can be reviewed.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Moderna
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
FDA
US

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 