Modi govt plans engagements with new regime in US, invitation to Kamala Harris among proposals being considered

With Joe Biden set to take over as the next United States President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is working on plans for early engagements with his administration, including inviting his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris to visit India soon after the duo takes oath on January 20 next.

With Biden planning to host a summit of the leaders of the democratic nations around the world within months after moving into the White House, New Delhi is expecting an invitation for the Prime Minister to visit Washington D.C. It may lead to Modi’s first meeting with the new President of the United States.

A source aware of New Delhi’s engagements with Washington D.C. said that the proposals on the table included inviting Harris to visit India after taking over as the first woman and the first Indian-American Vice President of the US.

"It would however depend much on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and the US. But whenever she visits India, the government may hold a public reception for her to celebrate her success – either in New Delhi or Chennai, where her mother Shyamala Gopalan was born and grew up before migrating to the US," the source told DH on Sunday.

Modi was among the foreign leaders who were quick to congratulate Biden and Harris on Twitter soon after the US media declared the duo winners of the elections to the offices of the President and the Vice President. The Prime Minister did not wait for outgoing President Donald Trump to concede defeat, notwithstanding the bonhomie which the two leaders have often displayed in public and talked about.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP (Vice President), your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights,” Modi posted on Twitter. He also posted a picture of him with Biden. The picture was shot during a September 2014 luncheon that Biden, then the Vice President in President Barack Obama’s administration, hosted in honour of Modi, who was then on his first visit to Washington D.C. after being elected as the Prime Minister of India.



Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

He also congratulated Harris – the first woman and the first Indian-American set to take over as the US Vice President. “Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is path-breaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership,” Modi posted on Twitter.

Harris, who has been representing California in the US Senate since 2017, referred to her ‘chittis’ (aunts in Tamil) when she accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for Vice President on August 19 last.

Modi’s tweets congratulating Biden and Harris signalled New Delhi’s keenness to move fast and engage with the new regime in Washington D.C.

With both Biden and Harris indicating that beating the Covid-19 virus will top the priority of the new US administration, New Delhi is likely to offer to step up cooperation with Washington D.C. not only in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic but also in making the public healthcare systems in both the nations resilient enough to effectively respond to any future crisis.