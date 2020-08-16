Monsoon-induced disasters kill 227 people in Nepal, thousands displaced

At least 227 people lost their lives due to monsoon-induced natural disasters across Nepal in the past two months, officials said on Sunday.

The Himalayan nation witnessed the arrival of monsoon on June 13.

Over 50 districts are affected by landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains, the officials said.

Sindhupalchowk, the worst-hit district this monsoon, recorded 24 deaths due to rain-related incidents this monsoon.

Nineteen people died and 20 went missing over the past three-four days due to massive landslides triggered by heavy rains in Lidi village of Jugal rural municipality in Sindhupalchowk district, Natural Emergency Operation Centre chief Murari Vasti said.

Dozens of houses were destroyed and hundreds of families displaced due to heavy rains in the district, he said.