Monsoon rain flooding in Afghanistan kills 30, says official

Monsoon rain flooding in Afghanistan kills 30

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jul 23 2023, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 18:21 ist
Flash floods in Afghanistan. Credit: Twitter/@HumanReliefMUK

At least 30 people have been killed in Afghanistan after floods caused by a heavy monsoon rain spell washed away homes, a disaster ministry official said on Sunday.

Mohammad Shafi Rahimi, the ministry spokesman, said 26 of the deaths occurred in Jalrez district, 46 km (29 miles) east of Kabul, after the rain washed away hundreds of houses, most of them built of earth.

Also Read | Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights cancelled

Four more people died in Kabul, and a total of over 70 were injured in both the districts, he said, adding at least 40 other people were missing.

Afghan Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a condolence message, calling on aid groups and the Kabul administration to help the bereaved families.

Last year's monsoon flooding killed dozens of people in Afghanistan, washing away hundreds of houses and livestock.

