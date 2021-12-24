Montenegro's president tests positive for coronavirus

Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, tested positive for Covid-19 after being in contact with an infected person, his office said in a statement on Thursday.
"The president has mild symptoms and feels well. In line with epidemiological measures he will remain in self-isolation from where he will perform his regular presidential duties," said the statement posted on presidential website.
Djukanovic, 59, has led the former Yugoslav republic, a NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, either as president or prime minister for over three decades. He is facing re-election in 2023.
The statement did not elaborate.
So far, 161,944 people in Montenegro - which has a population of only 620,000 - have fallen ill from the coronavirus and 2,385 have died.
