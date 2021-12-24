Montenegro's president tests positive for coronavirus

Montenegro's president tests positive for coronavirus

Djukanovic has led the former Yugoslav republic for over three decades

Reuters
Reuters, Belgrade,
  • Dec 24 2021, 03:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 03:31 ist
Milo Djukanovic. Credit: Reuters file photo

Montenegro's president, Milo Djukanovic, tested positive for Covid-19 after being in contact with an infected person, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The president has mild symptoms and feels well. In line with epidemiological measures he will remain in self-isolation from where he will perform his regular presidential duties," said the statement posted on presidential website.

Djukanovic, 59, has led the former Yugoslav republic, a NATO member and a European Union membership candidate, either as president or prime minister for over three decades. He is facing re-election in 2023.

The statement did not elaborate.

So far, 161,944 people in Montenegro - which has a population of only 620,000 - have fallen ill from the coronavirus and 2,385 have died.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

DH Toon | Booster dose for Yogi amid Omicron threat

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

 