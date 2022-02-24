More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Over 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:26 ist
Ukrainian army soldiers stand next to multiple launch missile systems, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation, in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.

"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

World news
Ukraine
Russia

