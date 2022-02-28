More than 500,000 refugees fled Ukraine conflict: UN

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Feb 28 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 17:55 ist
Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in their country, in eastern Poland. Credit: AFP File Photo

 More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion five days ago, with more than half fleeing into Poland, the United Nations said Monday.

"More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in a tweet.

