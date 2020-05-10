More than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa

AP
AP, Johannesburg,
  May 10 2020
  • updated: May 10 2020, 14:55 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Africa has more than 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Africa CDC says that all but one of the continent's 54 countries, tiny Lesotho, has confirmed cases of the virus. South Africa has the most with more than 9,400 registered.

The widespread shortage of testing capacity continues to be a challenge and means the true figures are likely to be much higher.

Some countries are easing lockdowns even as cases rise, arguing people have to make a living and feed their families despite the risks. 

