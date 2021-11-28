Morocco halts incoming passenger flights over Omicron

Morocco halts incoming passenger flights over new Covid variant

Morocco takes this decision because of the quick spread of the new Covid variant, Omicron, namely in Europe and Africa

AFP
Rabat,
  • Nov 28 2021, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 21:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Morocco will halt incoming passenger flights for two weeks starting Monday night amid concern over the spread of a new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant dubbed Omicron, a government committee said.

"The decision has been taken because of the quick spread of the new Covid variant, Omicron, namely in Europe and Africa, and in order... to protect the health of Moroccan citizens," the committee tasked with overseeing Morocco's Covid response said in a statement.

