Moscow, Beijing blast Western 'blackmail and threats' at G20: statement

Russia and China on Thursday criticised the West for employing "blackmail and threats" against other countries, Moscow said following a meeting of the two countries' foreign ministers at the G20.

"A unanimous rejection was expressed of attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, to impose unilateral approaches through blackmail and threats, and to oppose the democratisation of international relations," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Moscow released the statement after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

The two ministers also discussed Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Moscow said, including Beijing's proposal for ending the conflict.

The statement pointed to a "high degree of closeness" of their positions on the issues under discussion.

India had wanted its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues such as alleviating poverty and climate finance, but Russia's assault on Ukraine has crowded out other agenda items.