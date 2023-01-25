Moscow court rules to shut Russia's oldest rights group

Moscow court rules to shut Russia's oldest rights group

The Moscow City Court's judge granted a request of the Justice Ministry to "dissolve" the rights group

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 25 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 21:45 ist
Rights group in Moscow court. Credit: AFP Photo

A court in the Russian capital on Wednesday ruled to shut down the country's oldest human rights organisation, the Moscow Helsinki Group, silencing another respected institution critical of the Kremlin.

The Moscow City Court's judge granted a request of the Justice Ministry to "dissolve" the rights group, the court said in a statement on social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

 