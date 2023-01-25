Moscow court rules to shut Russia's oldest rights group

A court in the Russian capital on Wednesday ruled to shut down the country's oldest human rights organisation, the Moscow Helsinki Group, silencing another respected institution critical of the Kremlin.
The Moscow City Court's judge granted a request of the Justice Ministry to "dissolve" the rights group, the court said in a statement on social media.
