Moscow expels more than 20 German diplomats

Moscow expels over 20 German diplomats in retaliation after expulsion of Berlin embassy staff

The German foreign ministry said it took note of the Russian statements

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 22 2023, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 22:26 ist
Moscow will also limit the maximum number of employees in German diplomatic missions in the country. Credit: iStock Photo

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman on Saturday announced the expulsion of "more than 20" German diplomats as a retaliatory measure for "mass expulsion" of Russian embassy staff from Berlin.

Maria Zakharova told state-run television Zvezda that Moscow had decided to expel "more than 20" diplomats.

Her statement came shortly after her ministry denounced "another mass expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany."

Also Read | Russia's air force accidentally bombs its own city

The German foreign ministry said it took note of the Russian statements.

It told AFP that "the Federal government and the Russian side have been contact in recent weeks on personnel matters in their respective representations abroad."

"Today's flight is part of that process," it said, though without specifically talking about any expulsion.

Moscow accused Berlin of "continuing to demonstratively destroy the entire range of Russia-Germany relations."

"As a response to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side has decided to mirror the decision and expel German diplomats from Russia," the foreign ministry said.

Moscow will also limit the maximum number of employees in German diplomatic missions in the country, and said Germany's ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr was notified of the measures on April 5.

  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Germany
World news
Embassy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Zoo is no place for a wild sarus crane

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

 