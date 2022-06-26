Moscow says strikes hit Ukraine military training centres

Russia said Sunday that its forces had carried out strikes against three military training centres in northern and western Ukraine, including one near the Polish border, just days before a NATO summit.
The bombings were carried out with "high-precision weapons of Russia's aerospace forces and Kalibr missiles," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
Among the targets was a military training centre for Ukrainian forces in the Starychi district of the Lviv region, around 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with NATO member Poland.
Also Read | Russian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings
The other two training centres were in the central Zhytomyr region and northern Chernihiv region.
Konashenkov did not say when or from where the missiles were fired.
However Kyiv on Saturday said that Russia had carried out strikes from Ukraine's northern neighbour Belarus. Moscow did not comment on the claim.
After the strikes, several Ukrainian brigades "completely lost their combat capabilities," Konashenkov said, adding that "plans to deploy them in combat zones were thwarted".
The strikes served as a reminder that Russia is capable of striking any part of Ukraine, even with the bulk of its operation now taking place in the east and south of the country.
Ukrainian authorities reported that there were Russian strikes on the capital Kyiv on Sunday morning, but Konashenkov did not mention it in his statement.
The Russian strikes comes as a G7 summit opened in Germany on Sunday, and ahead of a NATO meeting in Madrid from June 28 to 30.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi
Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat
Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes
In gay abandon...
Birthing depression