Multiple injured in Texas mall shooting

Multiple injured in shooting at mall in Allen, Texas

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 07 2023, 03:45 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 03:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police are responding to a shooting in a suburban Dallas mall on Saturday that has left multiple people injured, authorities say.

There was no word on deaths or number of people injured inside the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, located about 25 miles northeast of Dallas.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter. 

World news
United States
Mass shooting
Texas

