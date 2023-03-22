Multiple injuries after ship topples in dry dock in Scotland

Multiple people suffered injuries after a ship toppled over in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh, Scotland, a spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said.
Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other specialist responders were on the scene, a statement on Wednesday added.
Pictures posted on Twitter showed a large ship propped up against the wall of a dry dock. A local councillor posting on the social media site said strong winds had caused the incident.
Statement from NHS Lothian on a major incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding. pic.twitter.com/BRgoJWED8m
— NHS Lothian (@NHS_Lothian) March 22, 2023
Breaking News Breaking News Breaking News...
A ship has dislodged from its moorings in Lieth Docks Edinburgh Scotland today in high winds...evacuation has taken place no reports of injuries...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/Uk53x2PcXL
— Shoosh U Yoon (@Deanmadalba) March 22, 2023
Edinburgh Police asked people to avoid the area to allow emergency services access.
"We are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith as a boat on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding," the police said.
