Multiple injuries after ship topples in dry dock in Scotland

Multiple people suffered injuries after a ship toppled over in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh, Scotland, a spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other specialist responders were on the scene, a statement on Wednesday added.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed a large ship propped up against the wall of a dry dock. A local councillor posting on the social media site said strong winds had caused the incident.

Statement from NHS Lothian on a major incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding. pic.twitter.com/BRgoJWED8m — NHS Lothian (@NHS_Lothian) March 22, 2023

Breaking News Breaking News Breaking News... A ship has dislodged from its moorings in Lieth Docks Edinburgh Scotland today in high winds...evacuation has taken place no reports of injuries...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/Uk53x2PcXL — Shoosh U Yoon (@Deanmadalba) March 22, 2023

Edinburgh Police asked people to avoid the area to allow emergency services access.

"We are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith as a boat on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding," the police said.