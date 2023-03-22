Multiple injuries after ship topples in dry dock in Scotland

Multiple injuries after ship topples in Scotland dock

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other specialist responders were on the scene

  • Mar 22 2023, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 19:24 ist
Edinburgh Police asked people to avoid the area to allow emergency services access. Credit: Twitter/@Deanmadalba

Multiple people suffered injuries after a ship toppled over in a dry dock in Leith, near Edinburgh, Scotland, a spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other specialist responders were on the scene, a statement on Wednesday added.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed a large ship propped up against the wall of a dry dock. A local councillor posting on the social media site said strong winds had caused the incident.

Edinburgh Police asked people to avoid the area to allow emergency services access.

"We are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith as a boat on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding," the police said.

