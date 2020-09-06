England: Multiple people injured in series of stabbings

Multiple people injured in series of stabbings in England

Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

British police say that multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in the central England city of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings in the area.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened.” Emergency services were at the scene to ensure the injured received medical care.

Police said the response would be ongoing “for some time” and urged people to stay away from the scene.

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the stabbings was or how seriously the victims were injured. 

