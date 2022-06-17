Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect held

Multiple people shot at Alabama church, suspect held

Police said the shooting took place at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday

AP
AP, Vastavia Hills,
  • Jun 17 2022, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 07:28 ist

Multiple people were shot at a church in Alabama on Thursday evening and a shooting suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

Police said the shooting took place at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday.

A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 pm (local time) at the church and rushed to the scene.

The statement said police confirmed multiple people had been shot but did not give the exact number of victims or their conditions. The statement said that while a suspect had been detained, it did not identify the person or details of what had happened.

Police said numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and that more information would be released later.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

church
Alaska
World news
Death
murder

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Release facts about 'ahche din' myth!

DH Toon | Release facts about 'ahche din' myth!

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Scientists find polar bears in sea-ice free region

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

Electors to use special pen for Presidential polls

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

How Praveen Nath became a trans bodybuilder

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

 