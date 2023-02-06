Ready to advance iron-clad friendship with Pak: China

Musharraf an old friend of Chinese people; ready to advance iron-clad friendship with Pakistan: China

Musharraf, Pakistan's last military ruler, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Feb 06 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 21:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

China on Monday said it is ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward their "iron-clad friendship" and further deepen the bilateral all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Condoling the death of Pakistan's former president Gen Pervez Musharraf, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning described the former dictator as "an old friend" of the Chinese people.

Musharraf, Pakistan's last military ruler, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness. The 79-year-old retired general, was living in the UAE since 2016 on self-exile.

"Former President Musharraf was an old friend of the Chinese people. He made important contribution to China-Pakistan relations. We deeply mourn the passing of Mr Musharraf and extend our sincere sympathies to his family," Mao said in response to a question at a regular Chinese foreign ministry briefing.

"China stands ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward our iron-clad friendship, deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and advance the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shard future in the new era," she added.

Chinese and Pakistani leaders often describe the bilateral ties as "iron-clad" and "all-weather".

Pakistan considers China as one of its closest friend and partner and China considers Pakistan as its "Iron Brother", Pakistan's embassy in Beijing says on its website.

