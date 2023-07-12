Muslim World League Secretary-General hails PM Modi's 'passionate perspective' on inclusive growth

A day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday hailed the PM's "passionate perspective" towards inclusive growth and said they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source.

Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and discussed various aspects of furthering interfaith harmony, peace and working towards human progress.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Al-Issa said he had an insightful discussion with the Indian PM on a variety of issues, including ways to further human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture.

أجريتُ حواراً مهماً مع دولة رئيس الوزراء الهندي السيد @narendramodi حول عدد من الموضوعات، ومن ذلك سُبُل تعزيز التنمية التي تتمحور حول الإنسان، وأهمية تعزيز التفاهم والوئام بين أتباع الأديان، وأُقَدِّر ما شرحه دولته من التوجه القوي نحو التنمية الشاملة.

"I appreciate His Excellency's passionate perspective towards inclusive growth," the Muslim World League Secretary-General said.

There was also agreement on the importance of working together on confronting all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source and reason, as peace and prosperity in our diverse world can only be achieved with aware and comprehensive citizenship, he said.

"Also, I elaborated upon the details of this important meeting in my lecture at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, which was delivered after the meeting with His Excellency the PM; it was attended by senior scholars, both Muslim and non-Muslim, along with thinkers and politicians-coming from different states of India-who valued and appreciated the lecture," Al-Issa said.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said, "PM @narendramodi met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of Muslim World League @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. They had insightful discussions on various aspects of furthering inter-faith harmony, peace and working towards human progress."

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.