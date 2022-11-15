Must avoid another Cold War: Indonesia leader at G20 summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told G20 members they must avoid another Cold War as he opened a leaders' summit dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Bali on Tuesday.
"We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War," he said in remarks before the summit's first session.
