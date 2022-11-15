Must avoid another Cold War: Indonesia leader at G20

Must avoid another Cold War: Indonesia leader at G20 summit

Widodo said world leaders should take care not to divide the world into parts and avoid another 'Cold war'

AFP
AFP, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 15 2022, 08:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 10:44 ist
Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 media centre. Photo Credit: Reuters Photo

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told G20 members they must avoid another Cold War as he opened a leaders' summit dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Bali on Tuesday.

"We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another Cold War," he said in remarks before the summit's first session.

Joko Widodo
G20
G20 summit
World news
Indonesia
Bali

